Fugue 35 | Overproduction / Reintegration

Joe Hall

What can we do when this work that we hate is all we have between

us, you, who I desire, with whom all I can speak of to you is a stain spreading

between your life and mine and not whatever is beyond the firewalls, the canyons

of ice in which we count these hours

you say who counts these hours, whose attention winds like a golden thread

through the eyelets of each wind filled moment of each

day–looking at regional and national bags of chips floating on the

shelves of CVS while your prescription gets filled, drowsy scrolling,

thinking, perhaps, you will finally glimpse the engine between

its permutations, how someone tells you no they cannot put that small

but persistent fire out, how you’ve learned to no longer feel this

as devastation

you say who counts these hours and I do not know, I do

not think anyone counts these hours, we all just know each other’s

lives are mostly lost to the fact that each day

they start over, down similar paths, we know this

that whatever we are can’t be counted, is inexplicable and strange

[This poem originally appeared in Hall’s collection Fugue and Strike, published in 2023 by Black Ocean Press.]

Joe Hall is a poet, critic, and junk bookmaker, conducting a lifelong investigation into the intersections of labor, ecology, imagination, and structures of violence.