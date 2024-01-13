Handedness [Excerpt]

Laura Jaramillo

Rubber bullets rebounding off the backs of passengers at Atocha. Which

Nation really loves work? He climbed a pole rigged with cameras in

Bahrain wearing a balaclava. Tectonic seizure continuous cuts. A

Committed Poetry. He swung that hammer. No, which nation really

loves work?

*

Lost for a time in the abstract country of your name. Leave me now

in the head-house.

Just call me the LOL assassin, or forget to. Austerity is a metal

spike to adorn our vague tongue with acid dislocating speech.

English, the language of knives and incorporations,

the language of instruments

*

Always to work. I am a hammer broken

against work

Work and fortune are two symmetrical dreams. Taught after

becoming teachers to “think” our obsolescence. Hey you,

clearheaded not head full of clouds watch the cumuli sweep

the future

/ not here

*

All of nature changing outside the window. A clear sense of office /

destruction

The university a gray dream retreating on an infinite plane.

Voices losing their meat discussing the body as an already dead

thing. The presumed living operate imaginary hammers and

everyone’s phone continually drops into jeweled

sucking mud

*

Walking out into the street / An end

Laura Jaramillo is a poet and critic. Born to Colombian parents in Queens, New York, she now lives in Durham, North Carolina. Her books include Material Girl (subpress, 2012) and Making Water (Futurepoem, 2022). She holds a PhD in critical theory from Duke University. She co-runs the North Carolina-based reading and performance series Paradiso.