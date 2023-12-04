learning how to read

Emily Clarke

when you read to us, will you use that voice we like?

the educated-but-still-rez voice that puddles by our

feet at the end of each sentence,

makes us feel safe as we rest our soles

on it’s upturned face–

before you read to us, will you introduce your people?

will you guide a flight of goosebumps up our arms as

you use your mouth to mold white guilt into the

mallet we hide behind our backs? it feels so good to let

you remove our tongues. they were like jelly in our

mouths anyway. will you read those poems we like?

the ones that remind us of movies,

your drugged-out cousins as the extras.

we like the one where your dead sister is the star.

we like the one where the white-man gets scalped.

you should stop reading about your ex boyfriend.

you should stop reading about the roadkill you

find smashed into the freeway

and that time your sister cut her hair

and hid it in the fisher price kitchen.

don’t forget, this is a safe space.

don’t forget, this is our safe space.

try telling us about your aunties

and how poor they were at your age.

we might like that.

you could tell us that they ate rats to survive,

you could say, they bathed in the hot springs,

walked miles just to dip their blistered feet

into sacred waters.

you could say,

this poem is for them, my aunties and my sister

and my drugged-out cousins. say,

when i read to you, i become them. say,

achama. thank you. thank you for being here.

for putting your hands inside my felt throat

and teaching me how to read these stories

already branded into my bones.

Emily Clarke is a Cahuilla poet, editor, bead artist, activist, and traditional Bird Dancer. Emily recently served as the 2022-23 Graton Roundhouse Intern for Heyday Books and is a two time recipient of the UC Riverside Chancellor’s Award for Poetry, a 2022 Pushcart Prize nominee, and a recipient of the Center for Cultural Power’s 2022 Artist Disruptor award. You can find Emily on Instagram @cahuillawoman and read more of her work on her website at www.cahuillawoman.com