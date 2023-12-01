Dimestore novels were documentaries

Lyta Gold

orange is an underrated color for death,

ghosts of fire chewing on the night

I read about

invisible flame thirteen hundred miles away

I read about

a cryptid spike, a man like a monster,

sick beyond science, and not even knowing

“mechanical debris discovered! not of this earth!”

the whistleblower claimed, he must be lying,

why would a seeker come so far, only to crash, to burn

why would the leaves crumple up so early,

like sick girls in a novel

why would plastic shred from trees, hissing in the wind

Lyta Gold is a freelance writer and editor. Her work has appeared inThe Baffler, Protean, The New York Review of Architecture, Current Affairs, and the poetry anthology Climbing Lightly Through Forests. She lives in Queens, where she is currently working on a book.