For Every Eclipse, A Contradiction

Madeline Lane-McKinley

that day when the Proud Boys

showed up to fuck with

the Jewish socialists who

showed up for Palestine

the anarchists who showed up

for Palestine

the queers & everyone else

who showed up for Palestine

that day when the Nazis drove to the city

with Israeli flags on their Ford F-250s

that day when the liberals cried

then paused to describe their tears

—the story of 40 dead children

the way it is but it mostly isn’t

the reality of thousands of dead children—

as if the numbers did anything at this point,

as if to be measurable

could make some difference in hell

—40 against thousands, a couple hundred against

a million, one history against another history

& all the stories

of all the dead children & so on—

as if it was an unbroken scale

as if to be broken meant once being unbroken

as if the unbroken could be otherwise

the broken mirrors

broken mirrors

as if we knew which mirrors those are

tomorrow & tomorrow, more stories with names

stories without names

more photographs

photographs photographs photographs

photographs measured against other photographs

photographs said to be of some not others

photographs that are of others but not them

photographs photographs photographs

as if more could prove something

anything

that can’t already be seen

then they pause again from tears

to post images of the shadows

of a solar eclipse

but soon it will be different

maybe, I guess,

that day when some will tell the story of what they did not say

Madeline Lane-McKinley is a writer and teacher based in Portland, Oregon. She is the author of Comedy Against Work: Utopian Longing in Dystopian Times (Common Notions Press, 2022), and a co-editor of Blind Field: A Journal of Cultural Inquiry.