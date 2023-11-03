It is our great honor to publish this translation of “I Grant You Refuge” by Palestinian poet, novelist, and teacher, Hiba Abu Nada. “Refuge” was written on October 10th and is among the last pieces she composed before being martyred by an Israeli airstrike on October 20th. We are beyond grateful to Huda Fakhreddine for her incredible translation from the original Arabic.

Hiba Abu Nada

(trans. Huda Fakhreddine)

1.

I grant you refuge

in invocation and prayer.

I bless the neighborhood and the minaret

to guard them

from the rocket

from the moment

it is a general’s command

until it becomes

a raid.

I grant you and the little ones refuge,

the little ones who

change the rocket’s course

before it lands

with their smiles.

2.

I grant you and the little ones refuge,

the little ones now asleep like chicks in a nest.

They don’t walk in their sleep toward dreams.

They know death lurks outside the house.

Their mothers’ tears are now doves

following them, trailing behind

every coffin.

3.

I grant the father refuge,

the little ones’ father who holds the house upright

when it tilts after the bombs.

He implores the moment of death:

“Have mercy. Spare me a little while.

For their sake, I’ve learned to love my life.

Grant them a death

as beautiful as they are.”

4.

I grant you refuge

from hurt and death,

refuge in the glory of our siege,

here in the belly of the whale.

Our streets exalt God with every bomb.

They pray for the mosques and the houses.

And every time the bombing begins in the North,

our supplications rise in the South.

5.

I grant you refuge

from hurt and suffering.

With words of sacred scripture

I shield the oranges from the sting of phosphorous

and the shades of cloud from the smog.

I grant you refuge in knowing

that the dust will clear,

and they who fell in love and died together

will one day laugh.

Hiba Abu Nada is a novelist, poet, and educator. Her novel Oxygen is Not for the Dead won the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity in 2017. She wrote this poem on Oct. 10th, 2023. She died a martyr, killed in her home in south Gaza by an Israeli raid on Oct. 20th, 2023. She was 32 years old.

Huda Fakhreddine is Associate Professor of Arabic literature at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a writer, a translator, and the author of several scholarly books.