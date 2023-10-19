Two Poems for Palestine

Mandy Shunnarah

they stop torching our cities long enough to pray1

A February night, our cities are ablaze—wildfire

set upon our four walls, our belongings, so our

murderers can play pretend at belonging

where they are not wanted & are not from.

Houses combust with families inside. The torchers

carry metal rods, ready to beat what they cannot

burn; ready to burn what they haven’t yet stolen;

ready to steal what they don’t plan to bulldoze.

It happens in the villages of Nablus: Huwara, Za’tara,

Burin, Beita, Odla, & Beit Furik. Others, still, in villages

in Ramallah, Hebron, & Jerusalem. & those are just

the ones you know about; the ones the English language

news reported on, complete with photos of the apocalypse

come knocking. The land of milk & honey they spoil

with ash & sour with blood. It’s how you know this place

isn’t theirs. We know better than to shit where we eat.

& then, a lull in the rampage—flames remain but

accelerants are capped; bruises bloom but

metal rods clang to the ground; bulletholes

gape but gun barrels point downward, away.

We watch as our torturers pray in a language we wish

our survival didn’t dictate we know. They thank god,

calling the land a gift & we wonder how people who burn

what they’ve been “given” could deserve anything.

On what day of creation was god the architect of hell?

In which beginning was it decided each creation myth

must accompany destruction? There’s a reason

torcher sounds like torturer. One people’s end

of days is another’s deranged origin story;

one’s extermination is another’s holy rapture.

1February 23, 2023

only an american

Just like the Brits to rename our country

with a P: a letter we don’t have, a sound

our tongues wrestle to say. It’s not Palestine

like old buddy, old pal, old friend, but Falastin.

They’d know Arabic is phonetic if they could

read, but that’s an occupier for you—unwelcome

guest. We have names impossible to mispronounce

& yet they expect the world to say it their way.

In their new country, my grandparents

give their children “good American names”

impossible to mispronounce by the native-born

of this land. They called their first child, a daughter,

Patricia—with a P. Because who would believe

an umma & baba from Falastin would name their

child with a letter their mouths refused to speak,

damned to a lifetime calling her Badrisha.

Only an American would do that.

Mandy Shunnarah (they/them) is an Alabama-born, Palestinian-American writer of essays, poetry, short stories, and journalism who now calls Columbus, Ohio, home. Their first book, Midwest Shreds: Skating Through America’s Heartland, is forthcoming from Belt Publishing. Read more at mandyshunnarah.com

Cover image credit: Gaza-born artist Malak Mattar , When Family Is the Only Shelter, 2021.