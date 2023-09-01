here, taste this

Kelly Mullins

I’m straining

the vegetable stock of our love

on this conspicuous Wednesday I

have a one track mind fundamentally meant

to make you conjugate

all decadent & disgusting gusting you rose

my rose my rah rah sis boom bah I’m sautéing every text

you weren’t willing to give (lightly) grated paranoid joy not ready

to ask for anything (heavily) zested I forgot my synthetic

memory the red bottle bourgeoisie doesn’t know what it means to prepare a feast

from a pinch of salt & intuition alone

Kelly Mullins (she/they) is an American poet who lives in Amsterdam. They run a weekly poetry newsletter, Poetry Trapper Keeper, with their friend Larissa Fantini. You can find them hanging out on Instagram @kellmullins.