Erin Taylor

Erin Taylor is an American writer living in New York City. They’re the arts editor at The Observer, the author of the poetry book Bimboland, and the creator of the meme page atmfiend.Their journalism and criticism can be read at Allure, The Verge, Believer Mag, Bitch, and more. Their poetry can be read at Hobart, LAMBDA Literary, The Poetry Project, and Queer Majority(among others). They tweet @erinisaway and can be found online at erintaylorisalive.com.