[sarah] Cavar
Some are learned
in the ways of panting.
Some leather gestures
wail.
You are a student of your own body:
Pleasure the selected photograph.
Derive the side-table.
She can’t stand
In her obstinate
obstinacy.
–– is bleeding
From the bedroom.
Ask me:
What constitutes a victim
-less crime?
Nothing is benign when laced
within your spinal warfare.
You are not immune
To conceptual frameworks. Not even
The ones that bring out
Your eyes.
[sarah] Cavar is a PhD candidate and transMad writer-about-town. Their debut novel, Failure to Comply, is forthcoming with featherproof books (2024). Cavar is editor-in-chief of Stone of Madness press, and has had work published in CRAFT Literary, Split Lip Magazine, Electric Lit, and elsewhere. More at http://www.cavar.club, zirk.us/@cavar, and @cavarsarah on twitter.
“Diagnostician’s Note” originally appeared in Mudroom Magazine.