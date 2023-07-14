[sarah] Cavar

Some are learned

in the ways of panting.

Some leather gestures

wail.

You are a student of your own body:

Pleasure the selected photograph.

Derive the side-table.

She can’t stand

In her obstinate

obstinacy.

–– is bleeding

From the bedroom.

Ask me:

What constitutes a victim

-less crime?

Nothing is benign when laced

within your spinal warfare.

You are not immune

To conceptual frameworks. Not even

The ones that bring out

Your eyes.

[sarah] Cavar is a PhD candidate and transMad writer-about-town. Their debut novel, Failure to Comply, is forthcoming with featherproof books (2024). Cavar is editor-in-chief of Stone of Madness press, and has had work published in CRAFT Literary, Split Lip Magazine, Electric Lit, and elsewhere. More at http://www.cavar.club, zirk.us/@cavar, and @cavarsarah on twitter.

“Diagnostician’s Note” originally appeared in Mudroom Magazine.