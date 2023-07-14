By: pastelcathedral
Poetry

Diagnostician’s Note

[sarah] Cavar

 

Some are learned
in the ways of panting.

Some leather gestures
wail.

You are a student of your own body:
Pleasure the selected photograph.

Derive the side-table.
She can’t stand

In her obstinate
obstinacy.

–– is bleeding
From the bedroom.

Ask me:
       What constitutes a victim
       -less crime?

Nothing is benign when laced
within your spinal warfare.

You are not immune

To conceptual frameworks. Not even
The ones that bring out

Your eyes. 

 

[sarah] Cavar is a PhD candidate and transMad writer-about-town. Their debut novel, Failure to Comply, is forthcoming with featherproof books (2024). Cavar is editor-in-chief of Stone of Madness press, and has had work published in CRAFT Literary, Split Lip Magazine, Electric Lit, and elsewhere. More at http://www.cavar.club, zirk.us/@cavar, and @cavarsarah on twitter.

“Diagnostician’s Note” originally appeared in Mudroom Magazine. 

