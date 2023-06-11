Trash Day Triptych of the Material

stevie redwood



This world is bullshit.

FIONA APPLE

i.

Monday, headache, coffee, work.

Unholy screech of a trash truck

backing up down the street,

unholy vision of tire tracks

branding the oil-stained concrete

of the colonial abstract,

truck tires rupturing arteries

of the modern metropole.

I open the window, light

an American Spirit,

watch flames burn the paper

red, then black, then white

as ash. I used to smoke only

in the dark. Now I smoke whenever

the church bell rings

or doesn’t.

ii.

Monday. I wake up

as ever, run over

by the trash truck wailing

hydraulic exhaust

ion outside my window.

I exhale over the resonance,

startle a house finch

out of the topiary.

The trash collector looks

like my father. I look

toward downtown,

the Salesforce Tower

a parody of itself. The

bells of St. Peter’s chime

their brutal measurements over

our lives. Our time, our value,

their rules. I light a Lucky Strike

& count American flags

against the skyline.

iii.

Monday.

I wake up sweating with rage

over wage labor.

Outside, a trash truck beeps

like it needs something.

I’m already throwing everything

I have into the garbage

patch. I want to hurl

my body down

but I won’t

do that to a worker. I wonder

what his name is,

how much he gets paid,

if he’s disabled yet.

I watch trash bin after trash bin

flip upside-down, shaken

until empty as it gets.

I light my last Parliament

so I can burn something

as I fantasize

about a

different

dissolution





stevie redwood is a disabled toisanese jewish neuroinsurgent introvert homotrash littledreamer bigmouth bitch living & dying in frisco. they’re unimpressed by scene queers, artifice, & pacifism. they’re fond of shittalk, porchsitting, leaflitter, & riffraff. they dream a different end of the world