how to interpret season as range

Kinsey Cantrell
cyclicity? setting
wage as carry, wage as
hostage situation
*
pendulum me, this
oscillation bookends promising
extreme over rhythm, not pulse but
wage as threat, or
quartered
*
cost of living as
raise, or adjustment
emotional labor of
gratitude, ef(de)fuse
*
split then, at-will
fizzles, new insurance
surprise! deductible
*
cytokine storm, as
raging through body a
wave of inflammation
nods to inflation,
itemized
*
sever ties, see
benefits die i
curdle on the phone
with company,
insured
*
assured renter
bleaks at flood
uncovered and seeping
through floorboards
*
wage as extension:
endurance wanes as
campaign drags on
and on
and
on
Kinsey Cantrell lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is studying epidemiology and biostatistics at the City University of New York, and she writes for an indie video game. Prior publications can be found at www.kinseycantrell.com.