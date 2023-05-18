how to interpret season as range

Kinsey Cantrell

cyclicity? setting

wage as carry, wage as

hostage situation

*

pendulum me, this

oscillation bookends promising

extreme over rhythm, not pulse but

wage as threat, or

quartered

*

cost of living as

raise, or adjustment

emotional labor of

gratitude, ef(de)fuse

*

split then, at-will

fizzles, new insurance

surprise! deductible

*

cytokine storm, as

raging through body a

wave of inflammation

nods to inflation,

itemized

*

sever ties, see

benefits die i

curdle on the phone

with company,

insured

*

assured renter

bleaks at flood

uncovered and seeping

through floorboards

*

wage as extension:

endurance wanes as

campaign drags on

and on

and

on

Kinsey Cantrell lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is studying epidemiology and biostatistics at the City University of New York, and she writes for an indie video game. Prior publications can be found at www.kinseycantrell.com.