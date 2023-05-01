Feel Good Lyric

Wendy Trevino

Washing & folding clothes takes about 5 hours.

The drive to the nice laundromat is 15 minutes

Both ways, on a good day, as long as you aren’t

Driving during rush hour. Folding 3 loads

Of laundry takes a couple of hours. It takes

About 5 hours to wash & fold 3 loads

Of laundry. A Laundry Attendant makes

About $20/hour in San Francisco. A Laundry

Attendant cannot afford to spend 5 hours

On 3 loads of laundry. A Laundry Attendant

Cannot afford a Laundry Attendant. I spend

5 hours doing laundry a week. Me & my partner

Have clean clothes & socks. We have clean

Towels. We sleep in clean sheets. We live

With a fear of bed bugs. We live over a garage

& in-law unit where our landlord’s grandson lives.

Getting him to fix things is a chore. He was going

To have the contractor replace the garbage disposal

But the contractor was doing military exercises

In the Channel Islands so it was a long time

Before I heard back from the contractor.

The day I heard back from the contractor

He was doing something on our roof

& he shoveled some rocks from the roof

Onto the rear windshield of our neighbors car

& smashed it. It is possible the landlord’s

Grandson heard my partner agreeing

With the neighbor that he wished we had all

Been given a heads up. The landlord’s grandson

Asked the neighbor to get a repair estimate.

I don’t know if he tried to get the contractor

To pay for it or what, but I didn’t hear back

From the contractor after. We live without

A garbage disposal. The oven isn’t heating up.

We lived with only two fully functioning

Burners on our stove for almost 5 years.

Our place is actually nice. There are two

Or four of us. It’s the only way we could

Afford it. Most of us work part-time. Someone

Once said, “Always choose time over

Money.” We’re trying to do that. It takes time

To do things for free that other people don’t

Get paid enough to do. There was one place

We looked at before we got this one. It had

No windows. Another woman looking at

The place said to me in Spanish that the rooms

Were too small. She pointed out the bed could

Barely fit in one of them. The place had refurbished

Floors so I hadn’t noticed before. We didn’t apply

For the apartment because they wanted us to pay $105

To apply. It takes a certain number of hours to read

Through applications & capitalists don’t want to pay

For anyone to do it so they get the people who need

An apartment to pay for it. They are able to do that

Because people need apartments & there are very few

Apartments for rent they can afford. Not because

There aren’t enough apartments. There are plenty

Of empty apartments & homes. They are more

& more a luxury. A business for people the city wants

To move here or visit. SFPD kills broke people

Every year. People killed by police tend to be

Black or Latinx & men. Black people make up

~5% of the City, but more than 30% of those killed

By police. Ours seems to be one of the few houses

Owned by Black people on our block. Our landlord

Told me she was able to put a down payment

On the house in 1961, after her husband was killed

In an accident. I know 3 people who own a house

Or apartment in San Francisco who could not have

Afforded it if not for an accident they or someone

They loved had. I once told my partner’s mom

That a part of me really wants there to be a big

Earthquake that the capitalists don’t survive.

Saying it out loud to her, I heard how fucked up

It sounded. That I would just sit here waiting for that.

Wendy Trevino was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. She lives and works in San Francisco and has published chapbooks with Perfect Lovers Press, Commune Editions and Krupskaya Books. Brazilian no es una raza– a bilingual edition of the chapbook she published with Commune Editions – was published by the feminist Mexican press Enjambre Literario in July 2018. Her first book-length collection of poems, Cruel Fiction, was published by Commune Editions in September 2018. Wendy is not an experimental writer.