Cody Tracy

On the third floor of the building that

built Knox County I was falling out

of a doorway covered in tears over

your dead body.

Collapsing into a darkened room she push

-ed me to sit as her coffee cup ran across

the classroom floor and did not break. it

must be made of steel

A bond between rivers. Between the gone and

those of us not yet dead. A communication

through the ether of changing weather patterns.

Ships, barges, and cranes igniting our

lives through porcelain vessels filled

with polluted water for the sake of sakes.

The hammering of life must go on.

Cody Tracy is a writer, printmaker, filmmaker, performance artist, and more. He holds an MFA from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and still resides in Southern Illinois with his partner, their two dogs, Bean & Sprout, and two cats, Harmony & Wallie. His website is codyctracy.com.