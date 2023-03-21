Brett Belcastro

I met Money one day and I said: “You are CEO of Google,

Sundar Pichai. It’s World War 11 and

This is a hydrogen bomb.”

While I am dreaming, schools are shut

and teachers read lessons on the radio:

________This Dad shaved his head

________A storm washed this puffer fish away

________This Man Planted Guitar-Shaped Forest

That is a good idea.

We should plant various fruit trees on city sidewalks

and everyone (including the homeless)

would eat all year. It could last lifetimes.

I won an award for suggesting that

students should focus our sculpture into scrap:

that there are stones to be broken. There are stones in Romania,

for instance, which grow or multiply 3D portraits

from DNA found on cigarette butts.

It’s the only thing on earth with this capacity.

Brett Belcastro is a writer, communist, and retro CGI enthusiast

out of Northampton, MA. His writing has appeared in Tupelo Quarterly,

Landfill, the Cobalt Review, and is forthcoming in Misery Tourism.