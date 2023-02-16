No Longer Alone

Howard Moon

Spending years in white schools learning Colonial history

Always perched on the edge

Always rebelling against something

_______Capitalism – Imperialism – War – Colonialism

Never comfortable with the status quo

Living in the white world but never feeling at home

________Feeling out of place

The spirit of grandfather came to me reminding me of my ancestors

Reminding me I am Native – an Indian

Reminding me I will always be out of place in this land that was ours for centuries

Reminding me our homes were stolen and destroyed

Reminding me I am one of The People a resident of Turtle Island

I still live in a white world

Now I understand my place

I understand – my ancestors provide me guidance and strength

Provide me history – the history of this land and our People

This white world may be my home but it is not my world

It is not who I am

I live with the spirits of my ancestors – I am Sac and Fox Nation

I still rebel against Imperialism – Capitalism – War – Colonialism

No longer confused or feeling like an outcast

I am one of The People – My ancestors have always guided me

I stand with all who have come before me

I was never alone

Howard Moon is a writer and poet whose work has appeared in multiple collections and anthologies, including Small Change, Montana Mouthful, Das Literarisch Journal, Of Poets and Poetry, and Native Skin. He is of Native heritage and identifies as BIPOC. In 2012, he suffered a brain injury and has been diagnosed with a mental illness — Pseudobulbar Affect. He has also been diagnosed with hemiplegia. He is retired and lives in central Florida with his wife and service dog.