Elegy for Archie (1948-2015)

Joan Mazza

My first no-hassle lover, who arrived with his guitar

to play and sing for me and my dog. His company

was easy, without demanding what I should do

for him. We contemplated our flirtation

with polyamory, an open way. He’d moved to the north

end of the state. I liked to hear his swinging stories,

eased by how he didn’t argue with boundaries I set

to keep myself separate from his body fluids. He slept

in the guestroom. Only my dog swooned, cried

and whined if he went out to his car.

We did experiments, testing heat and pressure,

the tensile strength of our connection. He’d built

a boat, cared about his troubled children, wrote poetry

in the years before I had an interest. My dog

adored him, the only one of us in love.

We stayed in touch through his second marriage

and divorce, his children’s detours and a death.

His third marriage stuck, a woman without

the rules I kept: a leash and collar on myself.

In a museum, Archie met me for lunch. No talk

of sex. That had been another lifetime, memories

saved for rocking chairs. Too much trouble,

we agreed. Through his years of tumors, treatments,

his wife was there. I haven’t met her yet, but will.

We have some stories we still want to share.

Joan Mazza has worked as a medical microbiologist, psychotherapist, and has taught workshops on understanding dreams and nightmares. She is the author of six self-help psychology books, including Dreaming Your Real Self. Her work has appeared in Rattle, Valparaiso Poetry Review, The MacGuffin, Prairie Schooner, Slant, Poet Lore, and The Nation. She lives in rural central Virginia.