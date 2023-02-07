Umang Kalra

I tell M I’d love to have something

“lined up”: what a particular, post-

apocalyptic peculiarity: comfort

in the planned future. The refrain

of flaming trees only goes so far:

the fire has to stop once

it has burnt the last of it down.

Are we the last of it? I can’t apply

for jobs without thinking of the funeral.

I tell my mother I’m not having children

because I don’t trust the world

they’d grow into. The truth is

I’d rather keep

my money, my sanity, etc.

We are looking at shirts that go hard online.

We are looking at the carcasses of houses.

We are looking at each other, thinking

of when we could’ve held hands.

What does job security taste like

through the smoke? What does

apocalypse feel like when it keeps

fucking going, what do we call it now? I remember thinking

wow! the kids are calling it an emergency.

wow! the kids are calling it a crisis.

wow! the kids are calling it the apocalypse.

what does it mean to name the thing that will kill you?

I’d love to have something “lined up”. I’d love an ending

less severe. What are your strengths and weaknesses?

……..what does it mean to name

………………the thing

……..that will kill

………………you?

Umang Kalra is an Indian writer. She is the founding EIC of Violet Indigo Blue, Etc. She is a two-time Best of the Net Anthology finalist and a Pushcart nominee. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in ANMLY, Strange Horizons, Lucy Writers’ Platform, and elsewhere. She is the author of ‘fig’ (2022) and ‘MINIMALIST SWEETHEART’ (-algia, 2021). She tweets at @umkalra. Read more at umkalra.persona.co.