RE: UPCOMING ACTIONS **CHANGE OF PLANS**

Tiffany Katz

The revolution scheduled for 3:36 pm at the corner of Sunset and Occidental Blvd —

near the Cuban coffee shop where you reluctantly fell in love

for the fourth time (or the third; one can never really be sure),

next to the furniture store whose customizations

gather dust in the window display while

violently neon sectionals that pre-date Balcerowicz’s

shock therapy in Poland tend to sell sensationally

fast,

across from the sponged adobe apartments you’ve never

seen anyone exit or enter,

and a brisk walk from the reservoir,

which like all public space is embraced

by an unseemly fence that homeowners

voted on unanimously in a meeting

only attended by those who

know every rule of lacrosse —

has been canceled until further notice.

The government (you know the one) promised to send

money through the post on an undisclosed date

in the uncertain future.

They’re sorry for whatever you’re testy about.

But rest assured, you can stay home

if you have one.

Tiffany Katz (she/her) is a playwright and ILWU organizer in Los Angeles, California. Her most recent work for the stage was called a “frightening comedy of manners.”