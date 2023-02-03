the speeches of the gods snail out

Shira Dentz

lines late & lonely,

stripes, roads

laid out as a symphony

of spectacles reflecting

in glass windows;

this isn’t a house with good bones—

or lines, as they’re often drawn,

how things become people

& vice versa.

Shira Dentz is the author of five books including SISYPHUSINA (PANK, 2020), winner of the Eugene Paul Nassar Prize 2021, and two chapbooks. Her writing appears in many venues including Poetry, American Poetry Review, Poets.org, and NPR. She’s also a recipient of an Academy of American Poets Prize, Poetry Society of America’s Lyric Poem and Cecil Hemley Awards, Painted Bride Quarterly’s Poetry Prize, and Electronic Poetry Review’s Discovery Award.