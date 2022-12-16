Lamentations

O enemy, please

Would you loosen your grip

On our throats so that we might choke

Out one final curse?



O enemy, floating as you are

Above the flood of your making,

Warmed as you are by the fires

Of your making.



O enemy, you see

Our despair blooming

Like a wound, our veins

Opening in reverse



O enemy, coward,

Don’t you know that

Love and loss are just

The fertilizer for life?



Oozing with black, your favorite’s words

Etched in grooves on hardening plastic–

O enemy, one day you will be

The medium and the audience of rage.



O enemy, your heart, your blood.

Your blood is not our blood

Your heart is not our heart,

Your mighty rivers of plasma



Where doors are shut

And windows are shut

Where behind shut doors

More doors are shut. O enemy,



O enemy, your life will end

In bloodless rooms, in anterooms

Of gold, O enemy, our opposite,

Perhaps we will never die



While you hoard death

Like a luxury, O enemy,

Your great banks of marble, your great

Vaults of marble stuffed full of peace.



Our bodies shudders with pleasure

At the thought of a gun /

Our fingers go slack

At the touch of steel.

O enemy, you’ve taken the best

Of us and yet it is no source

Of pride that one day

You will take us too.



O enemy, listen please.

Can you hear the soft

Sinews of our trigger-fingers

Twitching in repose?



And call it hope, O enemy,

You call it hope in order to name it,

To bring it under your heading,

To write it in your ledger.



O enemy, coward, you

Bury your lilyheads

In the tar-sands and

Plug your ears



O enemy, O country,

I have no country,

My country is no country, and so

My countrymen are everywhere.



Boast a different tint, your odor

Saccharine rises from

Behind gates and walls

And homes from rooms



You’ve shut your doors.

Open your doors

So we may come in and feast

On this century instead of meat.



O enemy, our opposite,

Perhaps we are condemned

To fetid life listening

To the retching of the earth



O enemy, we write our provocations

Because we cannot swing a sword

Because it’s not our necks

On the block, not yet, because



O comrades, O countrymen,

I’m sorry that a poem is not a gun /

A poem is a failure

To fulfill the promise of poetry.