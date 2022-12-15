Minor Deities

Kurt Ostrow

in conversation with Dan and Mengi

How wrong, to see the world

as dead. Look at that potted fern

dancing silly. And this sleek kitsch fox

keeping watch on her dock, front paw

suspended in air, ready to lunge

at the first sign of danger. Consider

the confederate flag, shredded

and hissing up on that pole.

Even the wind has taken a position.

Kurt Ostrow studies creative writing at The Ohio State University. Before moving to Columbus, he taught English at a public high school and agitated for social and climate justice as part of his teachers union. Also, he ran a queer book club called Reading Rainbow.