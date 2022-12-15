Minor Deities

Kurt Ostrow
in conversation with Dan and Mengi
How wrong, to see the world
as dead. Look at that potted fern
dancing silly. And this sleek kitsch fox
keeping watch on her dock, front paw
suspended in air, ready to lunge
at the first sign of danger. Consider
the confederate flag, shredded
and hissing up on that pole.
Even the wind has taken a position.
Kurt Ostrow studies creative writing at The Ohio State University. Before moving to Columbus, he taught English at a public high school and agitated for social and climate justice as part of his teachers union. Also, he ran a queer book club called Reading Rainbow.