Doomsday Pantoum

Innas Tsuroiya

Once upon a time in God’s abundant kingdom

there was a smaller kingdom, man-made one,

of rapacity & misery, its murderous rottenness.

To be human is perhaps not holy from the start.

_______There was a smaller kingdom, man-made one,

_______where laboring mass footslogged under the sun.

_______To be human is perhaps not holy from the start

_______unless you ease & erode each other’s suffering.

Where laboring mass footslogged under the sun

ibis & other birds were worshipped for erudition.

Unless you ease & erode each other’s suffering

even river horses would outrun you to heaven.

_______Ibis & other birds were worshipped for erudition

_______& the king wanted that too, god-like. O, Ruler,

_______even river horses would outrun you to heaven

_______if you did not give up the lands, golden stools.

& The king wanted that too, god-like. O, Ruler,

are the land & gold not of our sweat & blood?

If you did not give up the lands, golden stools,

we laboring mass would start fires: must let go.

_______Are the land & gold not of our sweat & blood!

_______Once upon a time in God’s abundant kingdom

_______we laboring mass would start fires: must let go

_______of rapacity & misery, its murderous rottenness.

Innas Tsuroiya is a poet and writer living in Indonesia. Her work has appeared in Guernica, Michigan Quarterly Review, Running Dog, Wax Nine Journal, and Quarterly Literary Review Singapore, among others.