Apple Rant

Karlo Sevilla

Apples are overrated:

I prefer mangoes and bananas –

the top agricultural produce

of my country.

It’s neither patriotism nor any zeal

more biased or dangerous.

(Or maybe it is.)

It’s just that apples taste blander

to my native tongue,

compared to mangoes and bananas.

But many of my own people

favor apples.

And I think it’s less of the taste

and more of the origin:

“Epols are from the US of A!

Yay!”

(Though I’ve heard

that by some miracle

we’ve started growing apples here

where it’s predominantly hot and humid.)

+ + +

One December evening

in the early 80’s,

my father bought four apples

from the high-end Rustan’s Supermarket.

They were held together by a piece

of snow-white styrofoam underneath;

their Christmas-red skin glowed

through transparent plastic wrapper.

They were quite expensive.

Mid 1990’s, their price

drastically deflated,

and heaps of them flooded

the stall of every street fruit vendor.

I started consuming more of them,

albeit half-heartedly.

And I’d rather have them in fruit salad –

with mangoes and bananas.

Recently, I read about

Filipino fruit pickers

who worked orchards in Washington.

Maybe I tasted more of their fingers

than the fruit itself

every single time.

+ + +

Right now, I treat myself

to a slice of apple pie

(paired with barako coffee).

It tastes good!

Apple tastes good . . .

as pie filling,

with a cup of hot coffee.

Karlo Sevilla of Quezon City, Philippines, authored the full-length poetry collection, Metro Manila Mammal (Soma Publishing, 2018), and two chapbooks. His poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Philippines Graphic, DIAGRAM, Revolt Magazine, Dissident Voice, Radius, Matter, Line Rider Press, and elsewhere. In his spare time, he volunteers for the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (Solidarity of Filipino Workers).