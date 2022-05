Ryan Boyd

Wolf year, illness at the door,

our streets scabbed with police.

Gray jubilee, everyone in,

the party set to begin—

we agree to pretend

the dead didn’t lose

or the monied win.

Everywhere, cities sick

with envy unlock their doors

as, with all the time in the world,

the ground shudders and splits.

Someone somewhere opens a gift.

Ryan Boyd lives in Los Angeles and teaches in the Writing Program at the University of Southern California.