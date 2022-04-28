Submissions Call – Protean Issue 4

To our readers and future writers:

We’re happy to announce that production is underway on Protean’s fourth print edition. As such, we are, once again, clamoring for your content. The 2022 print submissions period is now open, and it will remain so until Friday, May 27th.

This time around, in the interest of broadening the scope of the issue and opening up more possibilities, we’re foregoing a strict theme for our submissions call. Just send us your most compelling ideas and creations! Writers of color and other marginalized voices are especially encouraged to submit.

A few things to note:

♦ Rates (listed below) are higher for print. Otherwise, all existing submissions guidelines apply.

♦ Please append “PRINT:” to your email subject line to receive specific consideration for print. Submit work to the appropriate inbox, as outlined below.

♦ For non-fiction articles, pitches and drafts are both acceptable.

♦ If sending an article draft, fiction draft, or poem(s), please attach it to your pitch email in .doc format.

♦ We are not presently soliciting reviews or interviews for the print edition—only criticism and essays.

♦ Online submissions are also open. Entries that we don’t feel are right for print will be secondarily considered for web publication.

Criticism & Essays

♦ We want to read pitches with incisive critiques of injustice, compelling stories of historical and cultural radicalism, and personal essays with lyrical prose and political consciousness.

Print Base Rate: $350

Word Count: 1,700 to 4,500

Inbox: submissions[at]proteanmag.com

Poetry

♦ Send us your most affecting and inventive radical poems.

Print Base Rate: $50 per poem

Poem Limit: Up to five, all in one separate, attached document (.doc).

Inbox: poetry[at]proteanmag.com

Fiction

♦ Submit thoughtful fiction that examines our modes of living—or envisions alternatives.

Print Base Rate: $200

Word Count: 1,000 to 3,000

Inbox: fiction[at]proteanmag.com

Art & Illustration

♦ Visual artists, send us a link to your online portfolio. We’ll consider licensing work or commissioning an original piece to illustrate our online publications and/or print issues.

Print Base Rate: Varies

Inbox: illustration[at]proteanmag.com

We look forward to reading your ideas! For all inquiries, please reach out to editorial[at]proteanmag.com.

The Protean Team