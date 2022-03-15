Self-Portrait as a Hackberry Tree

KB Brookins

I latch onto unusual surfaces.

You call them buildings, I call them scorpios

with handlebar mustaches. They protrude through & under

my meaty, barked-up branches. They try & cut me shorter

with instruments un-strong enough for roots. I once broke through

what called itself pavement, too. & it felt good, telling him I didn’t notice

the obstacle & stumbled my way through it to get to a land with healthier

terrain. I am a living invasion of the ecosystem’s status quo. I thrive

with little more than sunlight & air protruding through

my naturally watered roots. How good it is to be bumpy

but keen on survival. It’s nice to meet you

on both sides

of a fence.

KB is a Black queer nonbinary miracle. They are the author of the chapbook HOW TO IDENTIFY YOURSELF WITH A WOUND (Kallisto Gaia Press, 2022), winner of the 2021 Saguaro Poetry Prize. They are a 2021 PEN America Emerging Voices fellow. Follow them online at @earthtokb.