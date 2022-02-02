Fire Engines

stevie redwood

I’ve been listening to the rain whisper

through my sleep machine for months

of skin-dry winter, when we thirst most

for refuge & other bodies. Seasons no longer

divide themselves predictably into the year.

Fall overwinters into a sluggish spring. Summer’s

drought-cracked face saran-wrapped onto telephone poles

broadcasts an august reward.

Fire season erupts onto the landscape

six weeks premature, fishhooked by tempest

& overgrowth. Here’s California painting

an impression of itself, bleary & bled out

onto the canvas like a frigid sweat. Burned-out tree trunks

stippling the earth’s soiled leather like a six o’clock shadow.

Too late, too long. Too soon gone.

The ground thirsts for respite & water

bodies, desiccated & desperate

to burn. & we haven’t yet got to the heat

of the matter—which is, as ever,

people are dying who could be saved.

Or: people aren’t dying so much as being

extinguished. Snuffed out. Too soon. Too gone.

Fire season rampages far too long, fanned by generations

of negligence & genocidal engines. Fire

fighters, long culled from cages, ambushed

& felled by many contagions: a lung-hungry virus.

A death-hungry violence. The warfare of property.

By the time of the spread: too few hands left

to dig out the fire lines. Too many holocausts

at once. Here’s America performing

its theatres of siege: infernal, so hungry

to extinguish its people & light

every match.

stevie redwood is a disabled sino-jewish neuroemergent introvert genderpervert homotrash littledreamer bigmouth freak living & dying on Yelamu Ohlone land / San Francisco, CA. they like shittalk, porchsitting, leaflitter, & riffraff. find them trolling yimbys on twitter @trash_whisperer