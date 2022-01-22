Fair Gabbro & the Reclamation of Time (a sonnic)

upfromsumdirt

“what’re you gonna do, without your ass?” – sun ra, nuclear war

for mortals and fairies alike, the blood

is a powerful machine, the dirt of

it coats the celestial flooring like

the nebulous dust bunnies under the beds

of gods, is the darkest matter drifting

between planets and moons; blood ash, naked

to the eye, is the language of suns. Fair

Gabbro holds her prisoner by the scruff,

he, kneeling down in tan, torn dockers, his

head over cliff, the sea crashing below,

stark waves seeking dominance, dominion

over the living world like a vast, wet

shadow seeking new skin to claim. to slake

it, the only way, is with sacrifice….

Gabbro, sundressed in yellow, machete

in hand and the sky a surgical blue

a mourning hue humming far above her.

“who am i to hold disgust in my core,

clogging entrails with centuries of shed

skin not even mine, the world’s debauch’ry

ruminating like a cud or cancer

within my soul. but i will not indulge

intemperances (beyond my doing!)

taunting me as my own personalized

theme-song / my organs infested with the

cloying voice of my captors; reception

of such solicits unkindness within.

i once asked we coalesce an amends,

but you sucked your teeth at me in default

and this is the recourse you gave. having

lapped us for years before allowed the run,

our ankles clabbered by law as you laughed

citing in anger / calling our lapse in

pace a clotting drag to democracy;

your profit-mongering / your greediness

dressed as paternalism for our lack

in progress; your abhorrent wealth absolved

of historical context, your gold coins

wet from survivor’s alabaster guilt

but the crocodile

tears that sate a thirst is still,

yes, a malfeasance.

i was not born here before you to be

the guillotine; dear opponent this is

a politic, you placed yourself here, down

at my knee when you came in the night for

my kin, my elders, our flowering youth.

heartless but not thoughtless; a choice. and in

my own anger i respect it, but there

can be no waver to an already

wobbled world. this isn’t revenge, think it

a correction in the curve, the pit buffed

from the surface of a glazed cylinder.

and the crow sitting rapt atop your heart

shall heft you anon to a brass council,

toward judgmental accord damning you.

but i don’t hate you; i love me. the end.

the bootstrap not of your congruences;

this flirt with fate, her unskirted resolve:

this cleated slipper of glass; this broken

bottle with porting, majestic insole.”

upfromsumdirt is a writer & visual artist residing in Kentucky and is the author of two poetry collections, Deifying A Total Darkness (2020) and To Emit Teal (2020).