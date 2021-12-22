A Hospitable World

Alex Bucik

The thoughts burned out since Saturday

and I’m unlikely to remember

anyone’s name, let alone the way

through city parks unguarded,

shorn and populous.

So I tap the mark and open

a room without horizons:

where people are the limits,

and all the gaps joined up about the face

as if infinity meant a fondness

that evaporates even as you breathe.

This is where we meet

Our guests racing through the hurricane depot,

shelves stocked then pilfered

and restocked again. The work

of the same invisible hand

that plants the public gardens every spring

and kills the vagrants in their sleep.

Alex Bucik lives and writes in Toronto. He has previously been published in Prolit and has two self-published chapbooks, The daily flowers pass and News Poems.