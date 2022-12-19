ana contra la totalidad social: cuatro apuntes metodológicos / ana versus the social totality: four methodological sketches

Valeria Román Marroquín

Translated by Noah Mazer

[Author’s note: At the time of writing, Peru is experiencing a profound political and social crisis. Peruvians, tired of historic inequality and the indifference of our political class, have risen in an insurgency. The Peruvian state has responded with violence and repression, killing 23 people in Ayacucho, Apurímac, Arequipa, Juní, and La Libertad. This number is climbing as the Armed Forces and National Police of Peru fire on the people with complete impunity.

This is state terrorism. This are the profoundly racist and classist policies the right applauds in the name of order and peace. The corporate press is complicit in this slaughter by keeping quiet about the just demands of the Peruvian people. The press criminalizes protest, calling us terrorists and justifying aggression against those who exercise their right to protest. It is clear that repression and death are the response of the Peruvian state to our peoples’ historic demands to refound and radically transform our country.

Today, political persecution is a latent reality in Peru. We are living under a dictatorship: Dina Boluarte governs illegitimately atop a pile of corpses, alongside a military junta and a Congress that clings to its precarious power. Their hands are covered in the blood of our fellow citizens, and there will be no forgiveness for them and no forgetting of the crimes they our committing against us. These are pivotal moments of tension in our country, in which artists cannot be indifferent as our country burns to the ground.

I refuse to write behind my country’s back. I refuse to ignore the blood that runs outrageously because of the greed of our elites. “ana c. buena” was published in 2021. I wrote it out of the conviction that poetry can shape reality. The kind of poetry that’s not afraid to show the seams of its political character. This selection of poems reflects an unjust reality that marks the lives of Peruvian women. This is the reality we want to change—the reality against which thousands of Peruvians are rebelling. Today, reactionaries and corrupt politicians hope to embed themselves in power by the force of bullets. But power flows from the people, and the people make history. Despite this dark moment for the country, our hope is strong that this will be the tipping point that opens the way to a brighter future. Like my fellow Arequipan Cesáreo “Chacho” Martínez once wrote, “We’re not giving up / we’re not giving up / and we’re not giving up / because we defend our life with our life.” We will triumph. –VRM, 14/12/22]

♦♦♦

actos de amor

los actos de amor

tienen efectos materiales, ana,

piensa sino en el curso de los acontecimientos,

en los acontecimientos mismos,

piensa en la belleza

de los cuerpos culturados.

piensa en la constitución de los elementos

ahora acompañándote.

en la tierra que ocupas,

en la materia que constriñe

por efecto de la historia:

lustrosa numerosidad

cuerpos consumidos

de características mujeriles

en nombre del orden

y la satisfacción sacra

bajo estiércol / pisos terrosos uno tras otro

se levantan a la luz de los siglos

y parecen no dejar rastro

hasta la moderna cocina

que te sostiene.

ana, piensa en la labor que te sujeta:

moler ajíes,

picar cebollas,

resolver el estómago que mengua

—los estómagos de otros—

mantenerse espectro

al margen de la sobremesa,

padecer y entregarse al sulfuro vegetal:

lágrimas sazonan efectivamente 10 000 kilos de encebollado.



los actos de amor tienen efectos materiales.

piensa en picar cebollas, ana:

este es un acto de destrucción

¿de qué / o quién?

—excelente pregunta—

a través de los mecanismos de disciplina y entrega,

sudando agreste

capa tras capa del objeto trozado,

desgajarse frente a la necesidad

de ser un cuerpo a disposición:

tu carne también es hedionda

no apesta a otra cosa que no sea trabajo.

he ahí la respuesta,

no podría ser más evidente.

ana,

10 000 kilos de encebollado y coscorrón

jamás saciarán tu hambre

y sin embargo, esta comunión aparece bárbara

mientras las ollas se siguen rascando

mientras tus manos se remojan en las bateas

del desprecio

¿para quién cortas cebollas tú?

ana,

¿pensaste alguna vez en

los límites en los que habitas?

nunca tan marginal, siempre prescindible,

te encuentro ahora llorando

merced de tus modernos utensilios

—cuchillos, cucharones y cucharas /

machetes, cucharitas y tablones—



10 000 kilos de encebollado

no son 10 000 estómagos en potencia

sino

10 000 kilos de literatura

rancia / vaginal

espectros de la historia

refregándose en el lavabo

nadie nunca pensó, ana

en esta tortuosa costumbre

de ser funcional y práctica

para la doméstica doctrina

nadie nunca pensó

que la calidez del corazón,

que constituye al hogar

como el hogar

y a los encebollados

como encebollados

remonta transparente

contra las costillas de esta masa

inútil / fatigada



ana,

¿pensaste tú alguna vez en la fatiga?



los actos de amor

tienen efectos materiales:

mientras picas cebollas,

no hay otro festín

ni sobras del día anterior

que no se sirvan

enteras

de tus entrañas

acts of love

acts of love

have material effects, ana,

just think about the course of events,

about events themselves,

think about the beauty

of the urbane bodies.

think about the composition of the elements

accompanying you even now.

about the earth you occupy,

about matter that constricts

by effect of history:

glossy numerousness

bodies consumed

(their womanly features)

in the name of order

and sacred satisfaction

under manure / dirt floors one on top of another

they pick themselves up in the light of the centuries

and seem to leave no trace

on the way to the modern kitchen

that sustains you.



ana, think about the labor that fastens you:

crushing peppers,

chopping onions,

settling the shrinking stomach

—other peoples’ stomachs—

staying a ghost

on the edge of the tablecloth

enduring and surrendering to vegetable sulfur:

tears will effectively season

10 000 kilos of encebollado

acts of love have material effects.

think about chopping onions, ana:

that’s an act of destruction

of who / what?

—excellent question—

through the mechanisms of discipline and dedication,

sweating wild

layer after layer of the sliced object,

breaking yourself off facing the need

to be a body at the ready:

your flesh reeks too

it stinks of nothing more than work.

there’s the answer.

it couldn’t be more evident.



ana,

10 000 kilos of encebollado and coscorrón

will never satisfy your hunger

and regardless this communion sounds lovely

while you’re still living off scraps

while your hands soak in the trays

of scorn

who are you cutting onions for?

ana,

did you ever think

about the limits you inhabit?

never so marginal, always expendable

i find you now crying

mercy from your modern utensils

—knives, ladles, spoons /

machetes, teaspoons, cutting boards—



10 000 kilos of encebollado

isn’t 10 000 budding stomachs

it’s

10 000 kilos of literature

rank / vaginal

specters of history

clattering in the sink



nobody ever thought, ana

about this devious custom

of being functional and practical

for domestic doctrine

no one ever thought

that the warmth of the heart

that constitutes the home

as the home

and encebollados

as encebollados

beats transparent

against this mass’s ribs

useless / exhausted

ana,

did you ever once think about exhaustion?

acts of love

have material effects

as long as you chop onions,

there’s no other party

or yesterday’s leftovers

that won’t be served

whole

out of your guts

horas del almuerzo

emplatada la beterraga en trozos y trozos

no tienes ni idea del tiempo alimentándote

las horas transcurridas en el ollón

fuego alto reposa la hornilla predilecta

las horas acumulándose en la cáscara

las horas drenándose bombeando sanguínea hacia

el pulgar índice medio la hoja del cuchillo

la superficie del piso laminado

las horas rogando activamente

coordinación ojo-mano las horas repitiéndome

esta es la prueba definitiva que me pone

la crianza mansa y ejemplar

con la que me arrojo del día al día

y viceversa

las horas desencajándome la masa pensante

la masa muscular: muslos que rebosan

en la misma ruta hacia los mercados repitiéndome

esta es la prueba definitiva

que me otorga la escasez

ojalá y las raíces estén frescas

ojalá por ahora y sea suficiente

las horas que pasa un solo vegetal cultivándose

las manos que lo arrancan de la tierra

la dureza del salario del jornal

las hernias brotando irreversibles del agro

hacia la riqueza nacional hacia

las horas del alba primer fragmento

de la rutina hacia las horas del almuerzo



emplatado no tienes ni idea de las distancias

los intercambios los cruces los circuitos

perfectos cerrados

el tiempo masticándose

babeando

trozado no sabes lo que es eso y, aun así

no te fías de sus sabores

me dices

ana,

a mí no me gustan las beterragas

lunchtime

when the beet is plated in slices and slices

you have no idea, the time spent feeding you

the hours gone by at the stockpot

favorite burner resting on high flame

the hours accumulating in the skin

the hours draining, pumping bloody toward

the thumb index middle the knife blade

the surface of the laminate floor

the hours actively begging

hand-eye coordination the hours repeating to myself

this is the ultimate test put to me

by the placid, model nurturing

i hurl myself against each day

and vice versa

the hours disjointing me the thinking mass

muscle mass: thighs spilling over

on the same road to the markets repeating to myself

this is the ultimate test

that scarcity puts to me

with some luck the roots’ll be fresh

with some luck it’ll be enough for now

the hours spent cultivating just one vegetable

the hands that yank it from the earth

the hardness of the salary, of the daily wage

the hernias sprouting irreversible from the field

toward national wealth toward

the dawn hours first fragment

of routine, toward breakfast time

when it’s plated you have no idea, the distances

the exchanges the crossroads the circuits

perfect, closed

the time chewing

slobbering

sliced, you don’t know what that is, and even still

you don’t trust its flavors

you tell me

ana,

i don’t like beets

ana contra la totalidad social

aburrida de la tradición,

propongo una teoría capaz

de cubrir hasta el mínimo

pliegue de la totalidad social:



no sentí el pesar de la historia

hasta que me sorprendió

hacia el umbral del descanso

una segunda jornada laboral

extendida y sin bostezos /

a tajos mi salario se reduce:

remojar los garbanzos

descongelar la res.



este es un hecho de la realidad.



expuestos al hervor

los granos rebalsan.

se agrupa la espuma.



a la luz

de estos acontecimientos,

la pura teoría

quema con burla

mis dedos ampollados.



otro hecho de la pura realidad:



los garbanzos los aderezo

a fuego lento dejo

que agarren el sabor de todo lo demás

con orgullo en la mejor

olla que podía heredar

—generaciones de mujeres

con los dedos ampollados

por las estructuras metodológicas

de las disciplinas—



replegadas las categorías,

mis garbanzos se posponen

en la totalidad social:

desechada en el gueto

—gueto rebalsado rebosado milenario /

pliegue de longitudes visibles—

de la poesía /de mujeres/

y los cuidados /de mujeres/

me dicen

a la luz de este proyecto

que no hay objeto más soso

que el objeto histérico de la historia

¡queremos novedad!



los tiempos son otros

los estatutos son otros

y sin embargo,

la jornada sigue estirándose:

uno tras otro, rebalsando

hechos materiales de la realidad.

y sin embargo

más bien más no

por el contrario,

parece ser cierto que nadie

quiere escuchar a una mujer

quejarse de los pilares de la teoría

mucho menos pensar en la belleza devastadora

de un buen plato de garbanzos

carbonizados

ana versus the social totality

bored of tradition,

i propose a theory capable

of covering down to the tiniest

crease in the social totality

i never felt the sorrow of history

until it snuck up on me

on the threshold of rest

the day’s second shift

extended and yawnless /

my salary gets hacked away:

soak the garbanzos

defrost the beef

this is a fact of reality.

exposed to a boil

beans burst

foam clumps together.

in light

of these happenings

pure theory

mocks and burns

my blistered fingers.



another fact of pure reality:



i sauce the garbanzos

on low flame

i let them soak up the other flavors

proud of the best

pot i could inherit

—generations of women

their fingers blistered

by the methodological structures

of the disciplines—



the categories withdrawn,

my garbanzos hang back

in the social totality

junked in the ghetto

—burst, spilled over, thousand-year ghetto /

crease of visible longitudes—



of /women’s/ poetry

and /women’s/ care work

they tell me

in light of this project

there’s no blander object

than the hysterical object of history

we want novelty!



it’s different times

it’s different statutes

and even so,

the workday stretches on:

one after the other, spilling over

material facts of reality

and even so

actually no,

other way round,

it seems true that no one

wants to hear a woman

complain about the pillars of theory

much less consider the devastating beauty

of a perfectly good plate of garbanzos

burnt to a crisp

refriega

friega refriega los rastros del primer orín

de la jornada cargado de amoniaco la mierda

seca extendida a sus anchas y encuentra el brillo

el esplendor de la taza del inodoro. date cuenta,

se asiste a esta clase de experiencia una sola vez

si transcurren los años de adoctrinamiento

y madurez de forma justa de forma adecuada.

drena los pelos arrojados en la rejilla canija

de la ducha. friega refriega rasca pule el óxido

extendido sobre el cromo y descubre la belleza

de los baños coherentes pulcros hasta la siguiente

descarga el siguiente usuario. este momento es tuyo:

entre los vacíos del poder y la rutina estética

y la flexión coital y los deberes con la producción

y el orden de la bota el guante el estropajo este segundo

te pertenece a ti, solo a ti, ana. luego friega refriega

los rastros del agotamiento y no resientas este privilegio

de poseer un solo instante de satisfacción labrado

del hierro de tus puños el hierro de tus artefactos

el plástico de tus escobillones. friega refriega:

repetición y disciplina, caudillesa de la morada

oculta. friega y refriega hasta que en las superficies

cristalino reflejo a la vista y al tacto ni una mancha

se asome siquiera mirar el desgaste de tus manos

una y otra vez.

refriega

rub down scrub off the traces of the first piss

of the workday loaded with ammonia, shit

dry now streaked all around and find the gleam

the glory of the toilet bowl. now hear this

you’ll attend this class of experience only once

if the years of indoctrination and maturity go by

in a way that’s just, in a way that’s adequate.

drain the hair tossed into the frail strainer

in the shower. rub down scrub off scratch shine

the rust streaked over the chrome and discover

the beauty of consistent bathrooms clean until the next

discharge the next user. this moment is yours:

between the gaps of power and aesthetic routine

and coital bending and the duties of production

and the order of the boot the glove and steel wool

this second belongs to you, only you, ana. later

rub down scrub off the traces of exhaustion and don’t

resent this privilege of possessing a single second of satisfaction

wrought from the iron of your fists, the iron of your artifacts

the plastic of your push brooms. rub down scrub off:

repetition and discipline, mistress of the hidden abode.

rub down and scrub off until the surfaces are a crystal

reflection to the eye and and to the touch not one stain

peeps out to see your hands wasted

over and over again

Valeria Román Marroquín (Arequipa, 1999) studied Philosophy at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos and currently works as a translator and interpreter. She has published the full-length books feelback (2016), matrioska (2018), and a collaboration with photographer Herbert Mulanovich, triza la luz (2020). She is also the author of the chapbooks kriegzustand (2017) y angst (2018). She was awarded the José Watanabe Varas National Poetry Prize in 2017 and the Luces Prize for Best Poetry Book in the same year. Her most recent book is ana c. buena (Taller Editorial La Balanza, 2021), from which these poems are excerpted.

Noah Mazer (New York, 1997) is a translator and poet based in Mexico City. He keeps a translation blog at noahmazer.com.



Photo credit: Kawsachun News.

