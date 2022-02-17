Darling Fitch

Cleverly,

at the border of self-sabotage and

self-defense

that marks the end of war,

the Nazis blew up

as much as they could

of the Karstadt department store

on April 25th, 1945

while retreating from Soviet soldiers

who fought street by street

building by building down

Hermannstrasse

until they came to the Platz.

There were

records

there,

administrative records of the most

unspeakable bureaucracy.

The boring business of death.

Seventy-five years later we filter

in and out with our

flowers and

home furnishings.

Everyone on this street is poor,

in their pockets and lungs.

We cling to the neighborhood like

stubborn soot that’s

made by all that machinery,

still grinding on.

It’s just the way things are done here.

Very modern. We all cough.

And keep on breathing.

The new catch comes when

the men who invest in all this decide

they want to keep the mechanism going

but pretend the dirt isn’t part of it.

A billion euro business plan

a name for that,

or two.

The grandsons of those old dynamite boys of ’45 are

coming on now,

coming on good.

They’re going to explode the whole thing this time

and rain down cash that

cleans the streets somehow.

Our throats are raw with paper cuts

as we look up and gape

at the future of Europe.

And wait for the blood.

Darling Fitch (they/them) is a Berlin-based writer, musician and performance artist. Publications include Berlin Art Prize, Transnational Queer Underground, Anti-Heroin Chic and Ghost City Review. www.darlingfitch.com.