myth-making

Lakshmi Mitra

I was born the year of the flood –

perhaps you remember the one, when

it dawned sudden as a bloody blow

starless, bereft, the night cracked into morsels

dinners abandoned, grappling for torches,

the restive eyes of a civet, the world

tossed easy as a tide amidst

crooked moon-slices and a brother’s screams

your cousin may have told you of me,

or a distant uncle, or a barely-known

face, in the dark after festivities

you think of me unbidden, in the depths

of a prayer, kneeling in supplication

in the incense-fog of a puja room, in the shattering

of glass in the morning, sugared coffee catching

the shifting corners of bleary light

I travel well and often, through

wires and wind, through multicoloured

lozenges and salted nuts, the brisk music of

clinking coins on local buses, the light gossip

before a chaat-stand at a roadside bazaar

from the mouths of beggars and construction-men

in the words uttered before birdsong

and after sleep

I will fade someday into a slow atrophy, quiet

and unknowable, just the dust

preserved in a closing line on

the plaque of an artefact

neatly catalogued in the polished corner of

a museum of art, in some

cold-weather country

where there are no civets

Lakshmi Mitra is a recent postgraduate living in India. Her work has appeared in Glass: A Journal of Poetry, The Rumpus, The Rising Phoenix Review, and in other places.